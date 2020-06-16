Advertisement

New Pride Center West Texas fills need for gay and transgender resources

The community center that will provide activities, counseling, and support groups for LGBTQ West Texans.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday the United States Supreme Court ruled that workplaces can no longer discriminate or fire employees on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identification.

“Not every LQBTQN+ person wants to get married, but pretty much everybody has to work,” Pride Center West Texas Executive Director Bryan Wilson said. “So this is so impactful because of how ubiquitous the impact is on the community.”

Wilson, an Odessa native, and his husband Clint noticed a lack of resources for gay and transgender people in the Permian Basin.

So they’re moving back from Florida to create a community center that will provide activities, counseling, and support groups for LGBTQ West Texans.

“Growing up in West Texas, there wasn’t anything like the services that I helped build out here in Fort Lauderdale that supported LGBTQN+ youth,” Wilson said. “That severely effected many friends that I knew who grew up gay [in Odessa] with me. It effects you when you don’t see representation in your political leaders or in the media, and you feel like you’re the only one.”

While Monday’s ruling was a major step, the Wilsons said more work can still be done across the country and in the Permian Basin.

“We can still receive rejecting behaviors from law enforcement, from medical care providers,” Wilson said. “There are also a lot of talks currently about keeping people like my husband and I from being able to adopt children who need homes. So the fight is still ongoing.”

The Wilsons said that they plan to open the community center in downtown Odessa next month.

You can find Pride Center West Texas online and on Facebook.

