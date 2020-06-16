Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations keep rising, set 1-day high

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas continued an upward trend in hospitalizations of coronavirus patients and set a new one-day high Monday for the seventh time in eight days. That trend has local officials in some of the state’s largest cities pleading with residents to be diligent about social distancing and other measures such as wearing masks. Texas health officials reported 2,326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,254 new cases. That's the most new cases reported for a Monday, which is typically the lowest day of the week for new virus cases.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TEXAS

Texas president to meet with students on athletes' demands

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell said Monday he is scheduling meetings with student groups after dozens of Longhorns athletes said they wanted the school to ditch “The Eyes of Texas” song and rename several campus buildings. The note to the campus didn't give any details about the meetings or address the specific issues raised by the athletes. Hartzell said that by working together the school can do better for its students and help overcome racism. The song “The Eyes of Texas” is routinely sung on campus and after sporting events but has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface.

OBIT-MARJ CARPENTER

Marj Carpenter, reporter who became Presbyterian head, dies

DALLAS (AP) — Marj Carpenter, a Texas newspaper reporter who went on to briefly lead the nation’s largest Presbyterian denomination in the mid-1990s, has died. She was 93. Carpenter once described herself as “sinfully proud” of being Presbyterian and traveled to more than 120 countries on the behalf of Presbyterian Church (USA). Her son, Jim Bob Carpenter, says his mother died Saturday at an assisted living facility in the West Texas city of Big Spring. In July 1995 she was elected moderator of the church’s General Assembly _ the top elected post within Presbyterian Church (USA).

EL PASO-OFFICER SHOT

El Paso officer shot, wounded while responding to call

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in El Paso was shot and wounded while responding to distress call from a house. The shooting happened early Monday. Authorities said officers were met with a hail of gunfire as they approached the house and one of them was shot in the leg as they retreated. The officers did not return fire before 29-year-old Alexander Eugene Jeffery surrendered and was taken into custody.

AP-US-SAN-ANTONIO-SHOOTING

Police: No arrests in San Antonio shooting that wounded 8

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say days of investigation have not led to any arrests in the shooting outside a San Antonio bar that wounded at least eight people. Sgt. Michelle Ramos said detectives are continuing their work but otherwise declined to answer questions about the Friday night shooting. He did not say whether the suspect is considered an ongoing threat to public safety. The department has released little information since the police chief said early Saturday that a man with a rifle had opened fire on a group in a bar parking lot. Police say five women and three men were hurt.

AP-US-GAS-DRILLING-DIMOCK

Driller charged over contamination in 'Gasland' town

An energy company faces felony charges that it polluted residential water wells in a Pennsylvania community that has long been a battleground in the national debate over natural gas drilling and fracking. Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. was charged Monday following a grand jury investigation that found the company failed to fix faulty gas wells in Dimock and surrounding communities that leaked methane into residential water supplies. The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office charged Cabot with a total of 15 criminal counts. The company has long insisted the gas in Dimock’s aquifer is naturally occurring,

AP-US-MARINE-CHARGED-RUSSIA

Parents of US man held in Moscow demand fair trial for son

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parents of a former U.S. Marine who has been jailed for nearly a year in Moscow on charges that he assaulted police officers are urging the court system and government to ensure a fair trial for their son. The parents of Trevor Reed spoke Monday to The Associated Press as a Russian court sentenced another American man to more than a decade in prison in an unrelated espionage case. Reed’s trial began earlier this year and continues June 30. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

AP EXPLAINS-LYNCHING

AP Explains: Vile US history of lynching of people of color

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The United States Congress is once again at an impasse over a widely backed bill to designate lynching as a federal hate crime. Like previous attempts to pass anti-lynching legislation, the proposal is being blocked by a white southern representative, Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. Lynching is defined by Merriam-Webster as “to put to death (as by hanging) by mob action without legal approval or permission.” Throughout American history, lynching has been used as a tool of terror against people of color to maintain racist social orders and prevent people of color from voting, asserting human rights or seeking employment.

HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID-FLOYD

Texas prosecutors probe irregularities in 2004 Floyd arrest

DALLAS (AP) — Texas prosecutors are examining potential irregularities in a scandal-ridden former Houston police officer’s arrest of George Floyd on a minor drug charge. The probe could expand the body of convictions possibly tainted by the officer’s conduct. Floyd death last month under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked national protests. He was arrested in 2004 and served time in a state jail over what prosecutors now describe as selling $10 worth of crack in a police sting. Prosecutors say Floyd’s case may be among scores built on lies and false evidence from Gerald Goines, a former officer now facing murder charges.

TEXAS EXECUTION

Federal appeals court clears way for Texas execution

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has cleared the way for a Texas man to be executed next week for the 1998 fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman, though his lawyer says he'll appeal. Ruben Gutierrez is scheduled to die Tuesday for the killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville, which is in Texas' southern tip along the border with Mexico. Prosecutors say the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 that the woman had hidden in her home. A panel of three judges on the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court on Friday overturned a lower court's decision to stay the 43-year-old's execution.