Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The agent for Ezekiel Elliott says the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys has tested positive for the coronavirus. Rocky Arceneaux tells the NFL Network Elliott is feeling OK and recovering. A person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis tells The Associated Press that Elliott had the positive test about a week ago and could be described as symptomatic. Only players who have been rehabilitating injuries have been allowed inside team facilities during the shutdown. That hasn’t included Elliott.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell said Monday he is scheduling meetings with student groups after dozens of Longhorns athletes said they wanted the school to ditch “The Eyes of Texas” song and rename several campus buildings. The note to the campus didn't give any details about the meetings or address the specific issues raised by the athletes. Hartzell said that by working together the school can do better for its students and help overcome racism. The song “The Eyes of Texas” is routinely sung on campus and after sporting events but has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The PGA Tour returned after three months and Commissioner Jay Monahan felt every bit a winner as Daniel Berger at Colonial. There were no positive tests from the 487 administered at the Charles Schwab Challenge to players, caddies and key personnel. There were no fans, either. Monahan called it a phenomenal return, mainly because it was a healthy won. Berger won in a sudden-death playoff when Collin Morikawa missed a 3-foot putt. Morikawa says just because it was a good return doesn't mean players can ignore that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat.