Fort Stockton man in critical condition following drive-by shooting

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Fort Stockton Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Monday.

According to Fort Stockton police, their officers were called to the 300 block of Main Street at 6:14 p.m. for a report of a drive-by style shooting.

A victim, identified as 30-year-old Adrian Olivas, had been shot several times. He was airlifted to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, where he is now listed as in critical condition.

Police say that they are following up on leads in the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been identified at this time.

