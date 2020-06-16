Balmorhea State Park grows with 643-acre land expansion

BALMORHEA, Texas (KOSA) - Balmorhea State Park is growing thanks to the purchase of 643 acres of land by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The park will grow in size seven-fold from 108 acres to 751 acres with this acquisition.

Park officials say that the land will be used for nature trails, nature watching and scenic overlooks.

“This is an exciting acquisition not only from a conservation standpoint but also the opportunity to increase recreational activity for our visitors,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “Wildlife viewing and hiking are core activities at our parks and providing more space for this is critically important particularly at Balmorhea State Park. I am very thankful for everyone involved in making this happen as it will impact the park for years to come.”

TPWD says that the acquisition was seven years in the making.

The public is not allowed to access the land at this time. TPWD will make an announcement to the public once it is ready.

Work is still ongoing at Balmorhea State Park’s pool, where crews are removing and replacing septic systems, fences and more. A reopening date for the current park will be released at a later time.

