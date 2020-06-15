Two inmates at Ector County Jail test positive for COVID-19

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two inmates at the Ector County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmates tested positive for the virus on Friday and have since been placed under isolation.

As of Friday there were 238 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ector County.

You can find the latest case numbers here.

