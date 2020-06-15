Town of Pecos City

Building Maintenance Technician

Do you have construction or trade experience?

Can you work in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities while maintaining deadlines?

Do you want to contribute to a robust community?

Then the Town od Pecos City wants to talk to you!

The Building Maintenance Technician will perform repairs, including tile work, wall building and repairs, repair toilets and sinks, general rough and finish carpentry and framing.

The Building Maintenance Technician will perform basic electrical work.

The Building Maintenance Technician will construct, install or repair items such as scaffolds, panels, bins, pallets, concrete forms, dry walls, sheathing, and roofing decking.

The Building Maintenance Technician will replace broken or missing acoustical ceiling tile, broken door and window trim, window screens, stairway steps, railings, siding, door jambs, and other damaged wood components.

The Building Maintenance Technician will prepare surfaces by scraping, wire brushing, masking, spackling, and sanding surfaces.

The Building Maintenance Technician will maintain, repair, and construct rigid pavements or similar cement and concrete surfaces.

The Building Maintenance Technician will repair hard tile floors, walls and other surfaces in or around buildings

Any other repair as needed or required.

Required Qualifications

One to three years of general construction and/or handyman experience

Electrical experience (licensing a plus)

Plumbing experience (licensing a plus)

Collaborative team player

Positive attitude and great work ethic

Valid Driver’s License and Clean Driving Record</ul>

115 W 3rd Street

(432) 445-2421