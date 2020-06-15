Associated Press Texas Daybook for Monday, Jun. 15.

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 15 10:00 AM San Antonio River Walk Association hosts press conference - San Antonio River Walk Association hosts press conference to present the River Walk SAFE program, Go RIO cruises reopening, downtown free parking, and information on key attractions

Location: Mad Dogs British Pub Riverwalk, 123 Losoya St 19, San Antonio, TX

Weblinks: http://TheSanAntonioRiverWalk.com, https://twitter.com/theSAriverwalk

Contacts: Paula Schechter, San Antonio River Walk Association PR, paula@riverwalksa.org, 1 210 737 9040

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 15 10:00 AM Bipartisan Reps. Jodey Arrington and Henry Cuellar introduce Ports-to-Plains Highway legislation - Republican Rep. Jodey Arrington hosts a virtual press conference to introduce 'H.R. 7151 The Ports-to-Plains Highway Act of 2020', which designates the remainder of the I-27 corridor as a federal highway in Texas. Other speakers include Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, Texas state Sen. Charles Perry and state Rep. Four Price, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, and Lubbock Economic Development Alliance CEO John Osborne

Weblinks: https://arrington.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepArrington

Contacts: Jessica Weiner, Rep. Jodey Arrington, jessica.weiner@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 4005

Please click this URL to join- https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83514798227

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 15 5:00 PM Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees holds meeting via videoconference

Weblinks: http://www.bisd.net/, https://twitter.com/BeltonISD

Contacts: Karen Rudolph, Belton ISD, karen.rudolph@bisd.net, 1 254 215 2081

Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_aM8OsTI3PMDsgszlHA2og

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 15 Sports games able to resume in Texas - Sports games and similar competitions can resume in Texas under Phase II of the state's plan to 'safely and strategically open', as restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) are relaxed * Recreational sports programs for adults returned 31 May

Weblinks: http://www.state.tx.us, https://twitter.com/TexGov

Contacts: Texas Governor Press Office, 1 512 463 1826

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 15 Vistra Energy Corp: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://investor.vistraenergy.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Contacts: Molly Sorg, Vistra Energy Investor Relations, investor@vistraenergy.com, 1 214 812 0046

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 15 Cullen/Frost Bankers: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://www.frostbank.com/Pages/ThomsonFinancial.aspx

Contacts: Philip D Green, Cullen/Frost Bankers, 1 210 2204011

--------------------

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 2:00 PM GOP Rep. Michael Burgess speaks on Heritage Foundation webinar - 'How Did Florida Respond to COVID-19, and What Can We Learn from It?' webinar hosted by The Heritage Foundation, with featured speakers including Republican Rep. Michael Burgess, Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew and Domestic Policy Studies Visiting Fellow Doug Badger

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/public-health/event/webinar-how-did-florida-respond-covid-19-and-what-can-we-learn-it

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 CANCELED: World Speciality Logistics Fair - CANCELED: World Speciality Logistics Fair * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://wslogisticsfair.com/, https://twitter.com/wca_world

Contacts: WCA, info@wcaworld.com

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 Keep Texas Beautiful Annual Conference - Keep Texas Beautiful Annual Conference * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Westin Galleria Houston, 5060 W Alabama St, Houston, TX

Weblinks: https://ktb.org/conference, https://twitter.com/keeptxbeautiful, #ktbconference19

Contacts: Brianna Fuller, Keep Texas Beautiful communications, brianna@ktb.org, 1 512 478 8813

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 - Wednesday, Jun. 17 CANCELED: Annual EEI Conference on Testing - CANCELED: Annual EEI Conference on Testing * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic

Location: InterContinental Stephen F. Austin, 701 Congress Ave, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.eei.org, https://twitter.com/Edison_Electric

Contacts: EEI media, mediarelations@eei.org, 1 202 508 5900

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 10:00 AM Conference Call / Webcast re COVID-19 Update

Weblinks: http://www.tenethealth.com/investors/pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/tenethealth

Contacts: Regina Regina Nethery, Tenet Healthcare Investor Relations, investorrelations@tenethealth.com, 1 469 893 2387

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 Weingarten Realty Investors: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.snl.com/irweblinkx/calendar.aspx?iid=103037, https://twitter.com/weingartenrlty

Contacts: Kristin Gandy, Weingarten Investor Relations, 1 713 866 6050