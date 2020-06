Direct Care Worker

Category: Healthcare

Do you like helping people? Do you like watching others grow as individuals? If so, you’ll love Rock House. Now hiring for positions to assist individuals with special lives in a residential home setting.

Positions Available:

Full time 40 hrs per week:

4p-12a Mon- Fri

12a-12a Sat, Sun, Mon Weekend sleepover

Part time:

12a-12p Sat & Sun

12p-12a Sat & Sun

4p-9p Mon-Fri

Weekends can be every weekend or every other weekend.

PRN positions & hours available.

To apply for employment, the following options are available:

or

Send a cover letter and resume to hr@rockhouses.org or fax to 254-965-8653.