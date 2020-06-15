Advertisement

Odessa Family YMCA

Jun. 15, 2020
Assistant Child Care Director and Child Care Teachers.

The assistant director will supervise employees, care for and educate children in a Learning Center environment.. Additionally, the assistant director assists with reporting requirements, paperwork, parent communication and employee evaluation. Teachers will assist in a wide range of activities that can include teaching preschoolers using Texas School Ready curriculum, after school homework help, pool time, enrichment activities, and physical activities. Other duties include maintaining specific and strict protocols pertaining to sanitation, and cleanliness for children, equipment and the facilities. Please email a resume, including contact information to slara@odessaymca.org

