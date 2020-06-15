Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-TEXAS

Texas president to meet with students on athletes' demands

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell said Monday he is scheduling meetings with student groups after dozens of Longhorns athletes said they wanted the school to ditch “The Eyes of Texas” song and rename several campus buildings. The note to the campus didn't give any details about the meetings or address the specific issues raised by the athletes. Hartzell said that by working together the school can do better for its students and help overcome racism. The song “The Eyes of Texas” is routinely sung on campus and after sporting events but has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface.

EL PASO-OFFICER SHOT

El Paso officer shot, wounded while responding to call

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in El Paso was shot and wounded while responding to a call. The shooting happened early Monday in a neighborhood near Canyon Hills Middle School in northeast El Paso. Authorities did not immediately release details about the nature of the call, the condition of the officer or whether anyone was in custody.

MARINE CHARGED-RUSSIA

Parents of US man held in Moscow demand fair trial for son

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parents of a former U.S. Marine who has been jailed for nearly a year in Moscow on charges that he assaulted police officers are urging the court system and government to ensure a fair trial for their son. The parents of Trevor Reed spoke Monday to The Associated Press as a Russian court sentenced another American man to more than a decade in prison in an unrelated espionage case. Reed’s trial began earlier this year and continues June 30. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

AP-US-GAS-DRILLING-DIMOCK

Driller charged over contamination in 'Gasland' town

An energy company faces felony charges that it polluted residential water wells in a Pennsylvania community that has long been a battleground in the national debate over natural gas drilling and fracking. Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. was charged Monday following a grand jury investigation that found the company failed to fix faulty gas wells in Dimock and surrounding communities that leaked methane into residential water supplies. The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office charged Cabot with a total of 15 criminal counts. The company has long insisted the gas in Dimock’s aquifer is naturally occurring,

TEXAS EXECUTION

Federal appeals court clears way for Texas execution

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has cleared the way for a Texas man to be executed next week for the 1998 fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman, though his lawyer says he'll appeal. Ruben Gutierrez is scheduled to die Tuesday for the killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville, which is in Texas' southern tip along the border with Mexico. Prosecutors say the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 that the woman had hidden in her home. A panel of three judges on the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court on Friday overturned a lower court's decision to stay the 43-year-old's execution.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

More than 1,800 new Texas coronavirus cases, 19 new deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases in the state and 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported at least 87,854 cases, up from 86,011 reported Saturday, while the death toll rose from 1,957 to 1,976. The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The department estimates 58,341 people have recovered from the virus.

HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID-FLOYD

Texas prosecutors probe irregularities in 2004 Floyd arrest

DALLAS (AP) — Texas prosecutors are examining potential irregularities in a scandal-ridden former Houston police officer’s arrest of George Floyd on a minor drug charge. The probe could expand the body of convictions possibly tainted by the officer’s conduct. Floyd death last month under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked national protests. He was arrested in 2004 and served time in a state jail over what prosecutors now describe as selling $10 worth of crack in a police sting. Prosecutors say Floyd’s case may be among scores built on lies and false evidence from Gerald Goines, a former officer now facing murder charges.

AP-US-OBIT-WILLIAM-SESSIONS

William Sessions, FBI head fired by President Clinton, dies

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — William Sessions, a former federal judge appointed by President Ronald Reagan to head the FBI and fired years later by President Bill Clinton, has died at the age of 90. His daughter, Sara Sessions Naughton, said Sessions died of natural causes at his San Antonio home. Sessions was a career Justice Department attorney and federal judge until Reagan appointed him FBI director in 1987. Sessions implemented affirmative action policies in the white-dominated bureau, which placed him at odds with some veteran FBI officials. Clinton eventually fired him in 1993, saying Sessions could “no longer effectively lead the bureau.”

AP EXPLAINS-LYNCHING

AP Explains: Vile US history of lynching of people of color

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The United States Congress is once again at an impasse over a widely backed bill to designate lynching as a federal hate crime. Like previous attempts to pass anti-lynching legislation, the proposal is being blocked by a white southern representative, Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. Lynching is defined by Merriam-Webster as “to put to death (as by hanging) by mob action without legal approval or permission.” Throughout American history, lynching has been used as a tool of terror against people of color to maintain racist social orders and prevent people of color from voting, asserting human rights or seeking employment.

CACTUS SMUGGLING RING

Texas man pleaded guilty in cacti smuggling case

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man pleaded guilty in connection with a West Texas ring that smuggled rare living rock cacti, a plant that wildlife officials say are a protected species. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas says Harry George Bock II, of El Paso, pleaded guilty Tuesday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Pecos to one count of mislabeling exports in a scheme to ship cacti overseas. El Paso Times reports that the government seized Bock’s shipment of 41 cacti at an international mail facility in Chicago in 2018. The U.S. wildlife says that Bock faces three years of probation, $7,200 in restitution as part of a plea agreement.