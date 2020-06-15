Kent Companies
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Assistant Store Manager Now Hiring Assistant Managers!! Join our Team!! The Assistant Manager is responsible for establishing and maintaining Guest Services. They are also responsible for the various tasks involved in the overall store operation including but not limited to controlling expenses, cash and inventory shortages. Maximizing inventory sales and profits and meeting and exceeding sales profit goals. **Must have open availability.**
- 1-2 years previous Management experience
- Goal oriented and outgoing personality
- Ability to read, write and count accurately to complete all documentation
- Ability to speak effectively with Guest
- Ability to operate and use all equipment necessary to run the store
- Ability to move and handle merchandise throughout the store generally weighing 0-50 pounds
- Ability to work varied hours/days as business dictates
- Cash handling experience
- Medical and Dental Coverage Options
- Vision Plan, Disability and Life Insurance Options
- Paid Vacation
- 401(k) Savings Plan after 1 Year - with a Generous Company Match!
- Incentive Promotions
- A Fast Paced, Fun Work Environment If you have the confidence, determination, a positive & friendly attitude and a desire to learn, then we want you to join our team!