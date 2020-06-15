Assistant Store Manager Now Hiring Assistant Managers!! Join our Team!! The Assistant Manager is responsible for establishing and maintaining Guest Services. They are also responsible for the various tasks involved in the overall store operation including but not limited to controlling expenses, cash and inventory shortages. Maximizing inventory sales and profits and meeting and exceeding sales profit goals. **Must have open availability.**
  • 1-2 years previous Management experience
  • Goal oriented and outgoing personality
  • Ability to read, write and count accurately to complete all documentation
  • Ability to speak effectively with Guest
  • Ability to operate and use all equipment necessary to run the store
  • Ability to move and handle merchandise throughout the store generally weighing 0-50 pounds
  • Ability to work varied hours/days as business dictates
  • Cash handling experience
OUTSTANDING BENEFITS AVAILABLE! We are proud to offer all full-time employees participation in our benefits program at 60 days of full-time employment.
  • Medical and Dental Coverage Options
  • Vision Plan, Disability and Life Insurance Options
  • Paid Vacation
  • 401(k) Savings Plan after 1 Year - with a Generous Company Match!
  • Incentive Promotions
  • A Fast Paced, Fun Work Environment If you have the confidence, determination, a positive & friendly attitude and a desire to learn, then we want you to join our team!
Apply at www.thekentcompanies.com or in person at 2408 N. Big Spring, Midland, TX 79705 or directly through this posting. Job Type: Full-time Required education: High school or equivalent Required experience: Retail: 1 year Management: 1 year Deli Associate Job Overview: The Food Service TM may work anywhere on property where food is prepared. This person will assist in setup and serving of food from counters and steamtables. Duties will include cleaning and sanitizing equipment and work stations. The general responsibilities of the position include those listed below, but other responsibilities may be identified of the position. These responsibilities may differ among accounts, depending on business necessities and client requirements. General Responsibilities: Reads recipes and/or product directions. Estimates food requirements. Operates a variety of kitchen utensils to weigh, measure, mix, wash, peel, cut, grind, stir, strain, season and knead foodstuffs for cooking, serving and storing. Assists in the preparation of hot and/or cold foods, and properly stores food, utilizing knowledge of temperature requirements and spoilage. Inspects workstations for compliance with service standards. Keeps records and requisition for supplies/equipment as needed. Cleans and sanitizes workstations and equipment following all client and regulatory rules and procedures. May taste test products. Sets up stations with entrees, soups, salads, breads, condiments, other food products and utensils. Provides general stocking duties in service area. Serves and replenishes food from counters and steam tables (sometimes using a conveyor food belt), and breaks down stations at the end of meal periods. Brews coffee and tea. May be required to restock other beverage areas. Interacts with customers in the serving, retail and dining areas. Assists customers with opening containers and cutting food when requested. Attends all allergy and foodborne illness in-service training. Complies with all company safety and risk management policies and procedures. Reports all accidents and injuries in a timely manner. Participates in regular safety meetings, safety training and hazard assessments. Attends training programs (classroom and virtual) as designated. May work on a trayline to distribute food. May perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned. Food Service Team Member Job Overview: The Food Service TM may work anywhere on property where food is prepared. This person will assist in setup and serving of food from counters and steamtables. Duties will include cleaning and sanitizing equipment and work stations. The general responsibilities of the position include those listed below, but other responsibilities may be identified of the position. These responsibilities may differ among accounts, depending on business necessities and client requirements. General Responsibilities: Reads recipes and/or product directions. Estimates food requirements. Operates a variety of kitchen utensils to weigh, measure, mix, wash, peel, cut, grind, stir, strain, season and knead foodstuffs for cooking, serving and storing. Assists in the preparation of hot and/or cold foods, and properly stores food, utilizing knowledge of temperature requirements and spoilage. Inspects workstations for compliance with service standards. Keeps records and requisition for supplies/equipment as needed. Cleans and sanitizes workstations and equipment following all client and regulatory rules and procedures. May taste test products. Sets up stations with entrees, soups, salads, breads, condiments, other food products and utensils. Provides general stocking duties in service area. Serves and replenishes food from counters and steam tables (sometimes using a conveyor food belt), and breaks down stations at the end of meal periods. Brews coffee and tea. May be required to restock other beverage areas. Interacts with customers in the serving, retail and dining areas. Assists customers with opening containers and cutting food when requested. Attends all allergy and foodborne illness in-service training. Complies with all company safety and risk management policies and procedures. Reports all accidents and injuries in a timely manner. Participates in regular safety meetings, safety training and hazard assessments. Attends training programs (classroom and virtual) as designated. May work on a trayline to distribute food. May perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned. General Maintenance: The job of a General Maintenance Worker is required to provide maintenance services as needed and/or assigned; assisting in a wide variety of maintenance activities within The Kent Companies; addressing immediate operational and/or safety concerns; assisting skilled trades; and ensuring that tools, materials and vehicles are maintained in good working order and are available at job site when needed. Requirements: Assist skilled maintenance workers with projects (e.g. transporting and/or securing materials, completing specific tasks, etc.) for the purpose of completing projects in a safe, efficient manner Coordinate with skilled tradesmen and/or assigned supervisor(s) for the purpose of completing projects and work orders efficiently Installs system component parts, store and office equipment and facility components (e.g. lighting, heating and ventilating systems, alarms, plumbing, security, electrical panels, etc.) for the purpose of providing a safe and workable environment Perform a wide variety of general and semiskilled maintenance activities (e.g. carpentry, painting, electrical, HVAC, plumbing etc.) for the purpose of completing projects within established time frames Participate in meetings, workshops, trainings, and seminars for the purpose of conveying and/or gathering information required for performing functions Prepare written materials (e.g. repair status, activity logs, etc.) for the purpose of documenting activities and/or conveying information Respond to emergency situations during and after hours for the purpose of resolving immediate safety concerns Required to be on call for nights and weekends Ability to complete both indoor and outdoor work, and sometimes lifting of heavy loads ***Must have valid Driver’s License*** OUTSTANDING BENEFITS AVAILABLE! We are proud to offer all full-time employees participation in our benefits program at 60 days of full-time employment. Medical and Dental Coverage Options Vision Plan, Disability and Life Insurance Options Paid Vacation 401(k) Savings Plan after 1 Year - with a Generous Company Match! Incentive Promotions A Fast Paced, Fun Work Environment If you have the confidence, determination, a positive & friendly attitude and a desire to learn, then we want you to join our team! Come apply at 2408 N BIG SPRING ST, MIDLAND, TX or online @ www.thekentcompanies.com Job Type: Full-time
Submit Your Business Here