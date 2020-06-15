Advertisement

FDF Energy Services

Published: Jun. 15, 2020
FDF Energy Services is Now Hiring Class A CDL Drivers to haul frac sand in pneumatic trailers out of Odessa, TX facility. Great pay!

Weekly Pay

Direct Deposit

Clean roadside inspection bonus

Paid Training

Housing available

Flexible Set Schedules

Company Paid: Short and Long Term disability; Life Insurance

Benefits Offered: Health, Dental, Vision, 401k, Life

Requirements:

Clean driving record

Low CSA score

2 years CDL experience

Apply NOW! - Apply in person: 3215 West Murphy, Odessa, TX

