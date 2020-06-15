FDF Energy Services
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FDF Energy Services is Now Hiring Class A CDL Drivers to haul frac sand in pneumatic trailers out of Odessa, TX facility. Great pay!
Weekly Pay
Direct Deposit
Clean roadside inspection bonus
Paid Training
Housing available
Flexible Set Schedules
Company Paid: Short and Long Term disability; Life Insurance
Benefits Offered: Health, Dental, Vision, 401k, Life
Requirements:
Clean driving record
Low CSA score
2 years CDL experience
Apply NOW! - Apply in person: 3215 West Murphy, Odessa, TX