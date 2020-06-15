Domino’s
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hiring at all Midland, Odessa, Andrews, Big Spring, Monahans, Fort Stockton, Pecos, Seminole, Snyder, Sweetwater Domino's locations. Apply online at jobs.dominos.com Delivery Drivers - Earn hourly wage plus tips and mileage. Drivers with a great attitude and hustle can earn good money. - The minimum age requirement for this position is 18 years old. - Applicants must have a valid driver’s license, pass criminal background check, and satisfactory motor vehicle check. Cashiers Prep Cooks Line Cooks Dishwashers Manager in Training Full time & Part-time positions available. Flexible Hours. Equal Opportunity Employer.