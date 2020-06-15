Advertisement

COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS: Midland Co. - 201 (13 deaths), Ector Co. - 260 (6 deaths)

We’ve put together the latest COVID-19 numbers from across West Texas here.
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 in West Texas.(MGN)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES

(Updated 6/15 at 3:14 p.m.)

Ector County Total =

260 confirmed

63 probable

22 new positive cases reported Monday

6 patients have died

167 recovered

Midland County Total =

201

7 new positive cases reported Friday

13 patients have died

5 at MMH

21 at Nursing/Rehab Center

73 are in self-isolation at home

3 have completed isolation but are not completely recovered

86 are recovered

-- Midland Medical Lodge outbreak:

46 residents (10 have died, 5 have recovered)

15 staff members

(6 other staff members who live in Ector, Howard and Dawson counties have also been connected to this outbreak)

Andrews County Total =

30

27 are recovered

Pecos County Total =

101

69 at TDCJ N5 Unit in Fort Stockton

32 in Pecos County

29 are recovered

Crane County Total =

34

2 are recovered

5 patients have died

-- Focused Care at Crane outbreak:

21 residents (5 have died)

13 staff members

Reeves County Total =

20

10 are recovered

Howard County Total =

18

7 are recovered

1 patient died

Gaines County Total =

8

Ward County Total =

4

Winkler County Total =

3

(All tested outside of the county)

2 are recovered

Martin County Total =

3

2 are recovered

Presidio County Total =

2

Reagan County Total =

2

Brewster County Total =

1

Glasscock County Total =

1

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman races in Blue Lives Matter car

Updated: 2 hours ago
Days after NASCAR’s only black driver Bubba Wallace made history with a Black Lives Matter car, another driver responded with a Blue Lives Matter paint scheme.

News

Two inmates at Ector County Jail test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two inmates at the Ector County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

News

FIRST ON CBS7: Texas Rangers investigating after one person dies in custody at the Ector County Jail

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a person died while in custody at the Ector County Jail on Monday morning.

Crime

Odessa police identify suspect in deadly overnight shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an Odessa home overnight.

Latest News

National

Father arrested after Oklahoma children found dead in hot vehicle

Updated: 9 hours ago
A father of two young children who were found dead in a hot vehicle is facing second-degree murder charges.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 9 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

National

Police: Colo. man claims salesmen are Antifa, holds them at gunpoint

Updated: 11 hours ago
Colorado police said two young men were held on the ground at gunpoint by a man claiming to have apprehended two Antifa members.

National

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Updated: 13 hours ago
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

National

Grim blame game over COVID deaths in besieged nursing homes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic.

National

Europe reopens, Beijing outbreak revives need for vigilance

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU, GEIR MOULSON and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
The virus is still far from being wiped out, and the need for constant vigilance came into sharp focus again as China, where COVID-19 first emerged last year, rushed to contain an outbreak in the capital of Beijing.