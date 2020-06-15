COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS: Midland Co. - 201 (13 deaths), Ector Co. - 260 (6 deaths)

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES

(Updated 6/15 at 3:14 p.m.)

Ector County Total =

260 confirmed

63 probable

22 new positive cases reported Monday

6 patients have died

167 recovered

Midland County Total =

201

7 new positive cases reported Friday

13 patients have died

5 at MMH

21 at Nursing/Rehab Center

73 are in self-isolation at home

3 have completed isolation but are not completely recovered

86 are recovered

-- Midland Medical Lodge outbreak:

46 residents (10 have died, 5 have recovered)

15 staff members

(6 other staff members who live in Ector, Howard and Dawson counties have also been connected to this outbreak)

Andrews County Total =

30

27 are recovered

Pecos County Total =

101

69 at TDCJ N5 Unit in Fort Stockton

32 in Pecos County

29 are recovered

Crane County Total =

34

2 are recovered

5 patients have died

-- Focused Care at Crane outbreak:

21 residents (5 have died)

13 staff members

Reeves County Total =

20

10 are recovered

Howard County Total =

18

7 are recovered

1 patient died

Gaines County Total =

8

Ward County Total =

4

Winkler County Total =

3

(All tested outside of the county)

2 are recovered

Martin County Total =

3

2 are recovered

Presidio County Total =

2

Reagan County Total =

2

Brewster County Total =

1

Glasscock County Total =

1

