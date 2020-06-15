COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS: Midland Co. - 201 (13 deaths), Ector Co. - 260 (6 deaths)
We’ve put together the latest COVID-19 numbers from across West Texas here.
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES
(Updated 6/15 at 3:14 p.m.)
Ector County Total =
260 confirmed
63 probable
22 new positive cases reported Monday
6 patients have died
167 recovered
Midland County Total =
201
7 new positive cases reported Friday
13 patients have died
5 at MMH
21 at Nursing/Rehab Center
73 are in self-isolation at home
3 have completed isolation but are not completely recovered
86 are recovered
-- Midland Medical Lodge outbreak:
46 residents (10 have died, 5 have recovered)
15 staff members
(6 other staff members who live in Ector, Howard and Dawson counties have also been connected to this outbreak)
Andrews County Total =
30
27 are recovered
Pecos County Total =
101
69 at TDCJ N5 Unit in Fort Stockton
32 in Pecos County
29 are recovered
Crane County Total =
34
2 are recovered
5 patients have died
-- Focused Care at Crane outbreak:
21 residents (5 have died)
13 staff members
Reeves County Total =
20
10 are recovered
Howard County Total =
18
7 are recovered
1 patient died
Gaines County Total =
8
Ward County Total =
4
Winkler County Total =
3
(All tested outside of the county)
2 are recovered
Martin County Total =
3
2 are recovered
Presidio County Total =
2
Reagan County Total =
2
Brewster County Total =
1
Glasscock County Total =
1
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.