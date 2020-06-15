Advertisement

City of Midland

Published: Jun. 15, 2020
Here at the City of Midland, we know the COVID-19 situation and the decline in the oil industry has left many seeking new employment. City of Midland remains committed to serving our citizens, and we are actively hiring for multiple full-time positions. We are taking measures to ensure all of our employees have a healthy and safe workplace.

Positions include CDL driving positions, maintenance specialists, law enforcement, clerical, internships, and much more.

Great benefits are available to all full-time employees, including:

• Medical, Vision, and Dental Coverage Options

• Disability and Life Insurance Options

• Vacation/sick time

• Generous retirement

More information about the available positions and benefits can be found at:

