Advertisement

CAL’s Convenience, Inc.

Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sales Associate-

The Sales Associate is a key employee whose actions have a direct effect on the store visit’s quality for our customers, in addition to ensuring profitability of our stores. This position is responsible for providing prompt, efficient, effective, safe, and courteous quality services to our customers when conducting sales transactions on the cash register or point of sale equipment. This is an hourly (full or part-time) position.

Submit Your Business Here

Latest News

West Texas Employment

FDF Energy Services

Updated: 1 hours ago
FDF Energy Services

West Texas Employment

Permian Sign Company

Updated: 1 hours ago
Permian Sign Company

West Texas Employment

Domino’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
Domino's

West Texas Employment

Kent Companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kent Companies

West Texas Employment

Com-Pac Systems, Inc.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Com-Pac Systems, Inc.

Latest News

West Texas Employment

Town of Pecos City

Updated: 2 hours ago
Town of Pecos City

West Texas Employment

NC Sturgeon / MSA

Updated: 2 hours ago
NC Sturgeon / MSA

West Texas Employment

City of Midland

Updated: 3 hours ago
City of MIdland

West Texas Employment

Odessa Family YMCA

Updated: 4 hours ago
Odessa YMCA

West Texas Employment

Rock House

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rock House