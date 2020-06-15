CAL’s Convenience, Inc.
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sales Associate-
The Sales Associate is a key employee whose actions have a direct effect on the store visit’s quality for our customers, in addition to ensuring profitability of our stores. This position is responsible for providing prompt, efficient, effective, safe, and courteous quality services to our customers when conducting sales transactions on the cash register or point of sale equipment. This is an hourly (full or part-time) position.