Associated Press Texas Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Texas and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Sunday, Jun. 14 - Thursday, Jun. 18 POSTPONED: Corrosion Conference & Expo - POSTPONED: Corrosion Conference & Expo - corrosion control engineering industry event * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.nace.org, https://twitter.com/NACEtweet

Contacts: NACE, firstservice@nace.org, 1 281 228 6300

--------------------

Sunday, Jun. 14 Buildings lit in red, white and blue to mark NFF 'National Day of Unity' - National Flag Foundation 'National Day of Unity', with buildings in 41 cities lighting up in red, white and blue to mark Flag Day, honor the work of coronavirus (COVID-19) frontline workers, and show unity across the country. Buildings being lit include the World Trade Center and several locations along Broadway in New York, Bank of America Tower in Dallas, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, along with buildings in Anchorage, AK; Austin, TX; Baltimore; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, OH; Denver; Detroit; Erie, PA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Fort Smith, AR; Fort Worth, TX; Houston; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Las Vegas; Louisville, KY; Los Angeles; Memphis, TN; Minneapolis; Nashville, TN; Oklahoma City; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Pittsburgh; Portland, OR; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; San Diego; San Jose, CA; San Francisco; Seattle; St. Louis, MO and Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL

Weblinks: https://nationalflagfoundation.org/, https://twitter.com/NFFUSA

Contacts: Matt Beynon, BrabenderCox, mbeynon@brabendercox.com; Laura Lebaudy, BrabenderCox, llebaudy@brabendercox.com;

--------------------

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 15 10:00 AM San Antonio River Walk Association hosts press conference - San Antonio River Walk Association hosts press conference to present the River Walk SAFE program, Go RIO cruises reopening, downtown free parking, and information on key attractions

Location: Mad Dogs British Pub Riverwalk, 123 Losoya St 19, San Antonio, TX

Weblinks: http://TheSanAntonioRiverWalk.com, https://twitter.com/theSAriverwalk

Contacts: Paula Schechter, San Antonio River Walk Association PR, paula@riverwalksa.org, 1 210 737 9040

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 15 5:00 PM Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees holds meeting via videoconference

Weblinks: http://www.bisd.net/, https://twitter.com/BeltonISD

Contacts: Karen Rudolph, Belton ISD, karen.rudolph@bisd.net, 1 254 215 2081

Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_aM8OsTI3PMDsgszlHA2og

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 15 Sports games able to resume in Texas - Sports games and similar competitions can resume in Texas under Phase II of the state's plan to 'safely and strategically open', as restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) are relaxed * Recreational sports programs for adults returned 31 May

Weblinks: http://www.state.tx.us, https://twitter.com/TexGov

Contacts: Texas Governor Press Office, 1 512 463 1826

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 15 Vistra Energy Corp: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://investor.vistraenergy.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Contacts: Molly Sorg, Vistra Energy Investor Relations, investor@vistraenergy.com, 1 214 812 0046

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 15 Cullen/Frost Bankers: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://www.frostbank.com/Pages/ThomsonFinancial.aspx

Contacts: Philip D Green, Cullen/Frost Bankers, 1 210 2204011

--------------------

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 - Wednesday, Jun. 17 Data Driven Drilling & Production Conference and Exhibition

Location: Royal Sonesta Hotel Houston, 2222 West Loop S, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.upstreamintel.com/data/

Contacts: Charlotte Howlett, Upstream Intelligence, chowlett@upstreamintel.com, +44 (0) 207 375 7182

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 CANCELLED: World Speciality Logistics Fair * Cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://wslogisticsfair.com/, https://twitter.com/wca_world

Contacts: WCA, info@wcaworld.com

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 Keep Texas Beautiful Annual Conference - Keep Texas Beautiful Annual Conference * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Westin Galleria Houston, 5060 W Alabama St, Houston, TX

Weblinks: https://ktb.org/conference, https://twitter.com/keeptxbeautiful, #ktbconference19

Contacts: Brianna Fuller, Keep Texas Beautiful communications, brianna@ktb.org, 1 512 478 8813

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 - Wednesday, Jun. 17 CANCELED: Annual EEI Conference on Testing - CANCELED: Annual EEI Conference on Testing * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic

Location: InterContinental Stephen F. Austin, 701 Congress Ave, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.eei.org, https://twitter.com/Edison_Electric

Contacts: EEI media, mediarelations@eei.org, 1 202 508 5900

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 10:00 AM Conference Call / Webcast re COVID-19 Update

Weblinks: http://www.tenethealth.com/investors/pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/tenethealth

Contacts: Regina Regina Nethery, Tenet Healthcare Investor Relations, investorrelations@tenethealth.com, 1 469 893 2387

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 Weingarten Realty Investors: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.snl.com/irweblinkx/calendar.aspx?iid=103037, https://twitter.com/weingartenrlty

Contacts: Kristin Gandy, Weingarten Investor Relations, 1 713 866 6050