Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Latest News

Legal

Captioning Information

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
Captioning Information

About Us

Contact Us

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
Contact Us

Legal

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
Copyright Complaint Info

About Us

BLOOD DRIVE - Hosted by the DOBBS LAW FIRM WITH VITALANT

Updated: Mar. 30, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT
BLOOD DRIVE - Hosted by the DOBBS LAW FIRM WITH VITALANT

Map Demo

Updated: Mar. 26, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT
Map Demo

Latest News

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST
Terms of service

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST
Privacy policy

About Us

El Pasoeans begin visiting memorial and reacting to mass shooting

Updated: Aug. 7, 2019 at 7:29 PM CDT
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Joe Rodallegas was among the first wave of El Paso natives who stopped by the makeshift memorial on Sunday, the day after the mass shooting attack rocked the border city.

Kelly Clarkson Show

Updated: Aug. 6, 2019 at 8:53 AM CDT
Check out the Kelly Clarkson Show on CBS7 at 4:30 starting on Monday, September 9!

About Us

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM CDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.