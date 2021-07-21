UTPB, Odessa Sports Association disagree over agreement on field use

The community sports leagues say the new terms to use the field are unacceptable, but the university believes the two can still partner to host games.
The community sports leagues say the new terms to use the field are unacceptable, but the...

Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.
Doctors encouraging West Texans to get vaccinated as Delta variant COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Aspen and Ali Escamilla
Midland sisters battle head-to-head at city golf tournament

A patient's eye being examed.
Midland doctor seeing a rise in ocular syphilis cases

Affidavit: Man arrested after trying to steal truck with teen inside

Updated: 15 hours ago
By CBS7 Staff
A man has been arrested after authorities say he tried to steal a truck while a teenager was still sitting inside it.

Kitty Hawk. Apollo 11. Van Horn. West Texas town etches name in aviation history

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Joshua Skinner
The past couple of weeks have changed the narrative around Van Horn, Texas.

Raising Cane’s looking to bring location to Odessa

Updated: 21 hours ago
By CBS7 Staff
A popular chicken chain could be coming to Odessa as soon as next year.

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’

Updated: 14 hours ago
By MARCIA DUNN
The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to ever fly in space.

Ector County ISD holding registration events this week

Updated: 22 hours ago
By CBS7 Staff
Ector County ISD is holding several registration events this week as the start of the new school year nears.

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
By Associated Press
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/20
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/20

West Texas Warbirds
Warbirds advance to championship game with blowout win

Beam me up, Bezos! Amazon founder to take part in historic space flight from West Texas

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT
By Joshua Skinner
The small West Texas town of Van Horn is making national headlines.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Craig Stewart
There is a very slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Big Spring woman feeling lucky to be unharmed after driving into sinkhole

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT
By Kate Porter
A woman in Big Spring says she’s lucky to be unharmed after she accidentally drove into a sinkhole on Friday night.

US probes overheating brakes that cause fires in 500K semis

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Associated Press
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 11 complaints about brakes made by Haldex Commercial Vehicle Systems.

Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash

Updated: 21 hours ago
By KWTX Staff
Felicia Sanchez Anderson says they don’t even know the shooter and calls it a random act of violence.

Midland County Commissioners pass motions aimed at helping those dealing with septic tank issues

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT
By Stephanie Douglas
Some people in Midland County who are still dealing with the fallout due to last month’s flooding will be able to get help as soon as Tuesday.

4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits

Updated: 16 hours ago
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
The national settlement is expected to be the biggest single settlement in the complicated universe of litigation over the opioid epidemic in the U.S.

Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in timeout over vaccine misinformation

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Associated Press
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia got a half-day ban from Twitter.

Chantix recall: Some batches of drug contain cancer-causing chemical

Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT
By CNN staff
Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso-varenicline were found in them at levels above the company’s acceptable limit.

Monster wildfire tests years of forest management efforts

Updated: 15 hours ago
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The 537-square-mile Bootleg Fire is burning 300 miles southeast of Portland in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest, a vast expanse of old-growth forest, lakes and wildlife refuges

Warbirds advance to championship game with blowout win

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT
By Jakob Brandenburg
The West Texas Warbirds defeated the Arlington Longhorns 70-6 on Saturday to advance to the Lone Star Series Championship Game.

33 Lead Foundation to host annual golf tournament

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT
By Mary Kate Hamilton
The tournament is meant to raise funds for local high school coaches and athletes

Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll soon unveil plan to restrict transition-related medical care for transgender children

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT
By Patrick Svitek
Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday he was preparing to take action to restrict transition-related medical care for transgender minors in Texas after legislation to do so failed during the regular session.

Midland man killed, four others hurt in crash outside of Odessa

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT
By CBS7 Staff
One person was killed, and four others were hurt in a crash in Ector County on Sunday.

Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT
By Ed Payne
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2.

Funeral to be held Friday morning for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett

Updated: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT
By KCBD Staff
The Celebration of Life service for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett will be held Friday morning, 10 a.m. at Trinity Church, 7002 Canton Ave. in Lubbock.

Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT
By Associated Press
For years, the official letterhead for the small town of Van Horn read simply: “Farming, ranching, mining.”

Houston motel shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT
By Associated Press
Executive police chief Matt Slinkard says the man killed two people then opened fire from the motel balcony on officers who were responding.

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT
By MICHAEL TARM
Paul Allard Hodgkins apologized and said he was ashamed of his actions on Jan 6. Speaking calmly from a prepared text, he described being caught up in the euphoria as he walked down Washington’s most famous avenue, then followed a crowd of hundreds up Capitol Hill and into the Capitol building.

UT hired consultant for up to $1.1 million to revamp battered image of “Eyes of Texas” song

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT
By Kate McGee
As outrage swirled among University of Texas at Austin students last fall over the school’s alma mater, “The Eyes of Texas,” and its early association with campus minstrel shows, President Jay Hartzell made a classic higher education decision: He organized a committee.

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT
By ERIC TUCKER
The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations.

US Olympic gymnastics alternate tests positive for virus

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT
By STEPHEN WADE
Al Fong, the personal coach for both Eaker and fellow Olympic alternate Leanne Wong, confirmed the positive test in an email to The Associated Press on Monday. Wong said Eaker, 18, was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus two months ago.